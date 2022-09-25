Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures head, stumbles, returns anyway

Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf and missed the Dolphins' last three offensive snaps of the first half, then was back on the field for the start of the second half after evaluation for what the team announced as a head injury.

Tagovailoa was facing a third-and-3 play from the Miami 21 when he scrambled and found Jaylen Waddle for an 8-yard gain. After releasing the ball, Tagovailoa got hit — a two-hand push in the chest — by Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano, who was flagged for roughing the passer.