Tagovailoa stays hot, throws for 3 TDs, Dolphins rout Browns

Cleveland’s Jacoby Brissett completed 22 of 35 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown against one of his former teams. Nick Chubb had 11 carries for 63 yards, including a 33-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Tight end Harrison Bryant caught the Browns' other TD, a 1-yarder.

Wilson had a 33-yard run on the Dolphins' 10-play, 84-yard opening drive, setting up Tagovailoa, who pump-faked and found fullback Alec Ingold for a 13-yard score.

Miami held the Browns to 10 points after Cleveland’s opening drive, sacked Brissett three times and logged its first turnover since Week 7, a fumble by Chubb before halftime.

The Dolphins held the Browns to 5 of 12 on third down and 297 yards of offense. Receiver Amari Cooper, coming off a 131-yard game in a win over Cincinnati, was held to three catches for 32 yards.

Jaylen Waddle had four receptions for 66 yards for Miami, and his fellow speedy receiver Tyreek Hill caught five passes for 44 yards, including a 2-yard TD catch in the third quarter that made it 30-10.

Tagovailoa's other TD throw was a 14-yarder to Trent Sherfield with 32 seconds left before halftime, capping an efficient seven-play, 53-yard drive that took just 50 seconds.

INJURIES

Browns: S D’Anthony Bell left with a head injury.

Dolphins: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (elbow) left in the second quarter. ... CB Keion Crossen left just before half time with a shoulder injury.

DOMINANT WILSON

A week after scoring a rushing touchdown in his Dolphins debut, Wilson had the best performance by a Miami running back this season.

He has 26 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns since the Dolphins acquired him at the trade deadline from San Francisco.

Wilson’s fourth-down conversion in the first quarter led to Miami’s first touchdown Sunday. He also had runs of 18 and 11 yards on the drive. Wilson capped the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

FULL HOUSE

The Dolphins distributed 66,563 tickets for Sunday’s game, which was the most since Hard Rock Stadium was renovated in 2015.

Dolphins fans swirled white “Go Fins” towels above their heads and erupted in chants of “MVP” for Tagovailoa during several of Miami’s possessions.

UP NEXT:

Browns: At Buffalo next Sunday.

Dolphins: After a bye, will host Houston on Sunday, Nov., 27.

___

