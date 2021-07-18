Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France

Richard Carapaz finished third overall, 7:03 off the pace.

Pogacar and his teammates rode at the front of the pack together as they reached the Champs-Elysees, and the Slovenia champion raised his fist in the air in celebration.

Pogacar’s gesture acted as a signal for those fighting for a prestigious stage win as the first accelerations took place. But the attackers' efforts did not pay off and the stage ended in a mass sprint.

Cavendish, who consoled himself with the best sprinter's green jersey, banged his handlebar in frustration after van Aert edged Jasper Philipsen to the line. Cavendish was third.

___

Britain's Mark Cavendish, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, grimaces as Belgium's Wout Van Aert, center right, wins the sprint of the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 108.4 kilometers (67.4 miles) with start in Chatou and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France,Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, strains during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 108.4 kilometers (67.4 miles) with start in Chatou and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France,Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

