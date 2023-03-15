T-Mobile buying Mint as part of deal worth up to $1.35B

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said the company plans to give a boost to Mint's already successful digital direct-to-consumer business.

“Over the long-term, we’ll also benefit from applying the marketing formula Mint has become famous for across more parts of T-Mobile," Sievert said. "We think customers are really going to win with a more competitive and expansive Mint and Ultra.”

Mint founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim will stay on at T-Mobile after the transaction is complete to manage the brands. Reynolds, meanwhile, will remain in his creative role for Mint.

The actual price of the deal will depend on Ka’ena Corp.’s performance during certain periods before and after the closing. The transaction is targeted to close later this year.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country's largest cellphone service carriers in 2020 after buying rival Sprint.