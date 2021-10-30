Syrians face deportation from Turkey over banana videos

Turkey hosts the world's largest refugee population, mostly made up of 3.6 million Syrians living under temporary protection. While they were largely welcomed at the start of the conflict, worsening economic conditions in Turkey has seen local sentiment turn against them.

Some Turks complain Syrians are living comfortably in Turkey while they struggle to pay for basics amid high unemployment and inflation.

Demiroren reported that those detained in Izmir were to be deported for “threatening public order and security.” The minor was transferred to an agency for juveniles.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Directorate General of Migration Management said “deportation proceedings will be initiated” against seven foreigners after they had been processed by the justice system.

It added that “efforts are underway to uncover all the provocative posts ... and to carry out the necessary judicial and administrative procedures against all individuals who make these posts.”

The following day, Istanbul police said 11 Syrians had been detained for “inciting hatred” and “insulting the Turkish people.”

It wasn't clear where those detained would be deported to. The principle of nonrefoulement prohibits returning someone to a place where they face the risk of persecution or mistreatment.

Turkey insists it respects and abides by these rules, but groups such as Human Rights Watch have documented claims of Syrians being sent back to their country.

