Syrian on trial in Germany for killing man, injuring another

The trial of Abdullah A.H.H., whose full name wasn't released due to German privacy laws, began in the eastern city of Dresden, where the attack took place on Oct. 4.

Federal prosecutors allege that the defendant used kitchen knives to attack the two men in their 50s from behind because they were holding hands and he believed they were a gay couple, which he considered to be a “grave sin.” The 21-year-old was arrested almost three weeks after the crime and has been in custody since then.