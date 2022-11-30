Syria receives cholera vaccines ahead of inoculation drive

The U.N. World Health Organization in October announced the temporary suspension of a two-dose cholera vaccination strategy because of this, and officials have since administered single doses to benefit more people in the short-term.

According to the World Health Organization, a cholera infection is caused by consuming food or water infected with the Vibrio cholerae bacteria. While most cases are mild to moderate, not treating the illness could lead to death.

Syria's cholera outbreak has crossed frontlines and borders into rebel-held northwestern Syria, and into neighboring Lebanon and Iraq - all places with crippled water infrastructure, economic turmoil, and large refugee populations. Lebanon in October announced its first cholera case in nearly 30 years.

As of Wednesday, Lebanon had recorded 4,455 cases and 20 deaths from the disease. Since launching an inoculation drive earlier this month, Lebanon has given more than 400,000 doses of the vaccine.