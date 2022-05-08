Syria President Assad visits Iran for meetings in rare trip

Nour News, a website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported that Assad met Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi earlier in the day. It said the leaders praised the strong ties between their nations and vowed to boost relations further. Assad was reported to have left Tehran for Damascus later on Sunday.

“Everybody now looks at Syria as a power,” Khamenei told Assad in the meeting, according to Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to the country's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. ”The respect and credibility of Syria is now much more than before."