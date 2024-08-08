Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaks her own world record, wins Olympic gold again in 400-meter hurdles

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once again broke her own world record, powering over the 400-meter hurdles in 50.37 seconds on Thursday night to defend her Olympic title.

The 25-year-old American has now lowered the world record six times. She was in the lead around the corner and breezed down the home stretch to beat teammate Anna Cockrell by 1.50 seconds.