Swiss skier Holdener leads Vlhova, Shiffrin in WCup slalom

Holdener has racked up 28 slalom podiums without winning a race. No other skier in World Cup history, female or male, had more top three results in a single discipline without a win.

Her Swiss teammate Michelle Gisin skied out early in her run when she straddled the third gate.

Last season, Gisin became the first Swiss skier to win a women’s slalom in nearly 19 years. Gisin and Liensberger are the only skiers other than Shiffrin and Vlhova to have won a slalom since January 2017.

Sunday's race marked the penultimate women's slalom before the Beijing Olympics. No spectators were allowed at the event, which had been moved from another Slovenian resort, Maribor, because of a lack snow.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova competes during the first run of an alpine ski, World Cup women's slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Pier Marco Tacca)

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of an alpine ski, World Cup women's slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Pier Marco Tacca)