Swiss vote to approve COVID restrictions as infections rise

Josef Ender, a spokesman for one of the groups that opposed it, told SRF public radio “it was important that the Swiss population could form an opinion on the tightening of the COVID law.” He maintained that “even if there is a ‘yes’” to the legislation, it violates parts of the country's constitution.

Turnout on Sunday was 65.7%, an unusually high figure in a country that holds referendums several times a year.

On Tuesday, Swiss health authorities warned of a rising “fifth wave” on infections in the rich Alpine country, where vaccination rates are roughly in line with those in hard-hit neighbors Austria and Germany at about two-thirds of the population. Infection rates have soared in recent weeks.

The seven-day average case count in Switzerland shot up to more than 5,200 per day from mid-October to mid-November, a more than five-fold increase. Austria, meanwhile, has imposed a national lockdown to fight the rising infections.

Caption Voters cast their ballots at a polling station, for three national bills, including the COVID-19 law, and several cantonal and communal proposals, at the Zurich City Hall in Zurich, Switzerland, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Swiss voters appear set to approve by a clear margin legislation which introduced a special COVID-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings. (Michael Buholzer/Keystonve via AP) Credit: Michael Buholzer Credit: Michael Buholzer