Swiss launch new restrictions amid surge in COVID infections

Among other steps, most people will be required to work from home, and those who need to go to their job sites will be required to wear masks if more than one person is in a room. Private gatherings will be limited to 10 people if any one among them aged 16 or more has not been vaccinated or hasn't recovered from the disease.

The rich Alpine country of about 8.5 million reported 9,941 new infections and 41 new COVID-related deaths from Thursday to Friday, with a 14-day incidence rate of more than 1,400 per 100,000 inhabitants — roughly a 10-fold increase from levels recorded in mid-October.