Swimmer Ariarne Titmus sets 400-meter freestyle world record

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus has broken the women’s 400-meter freestyle world record at the Australian swimming championships

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus has broken the women’s 400-meter freestyle world record at the Australian swimming championships.

Titmus finished in 3 minutes, 56.40 seconds in Sunday night’s final at the South Australian Aquatic Centre to improve on Katie Ledecky's previous mark of 3:56.46 that the American set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Titmus also won gold in the the 200-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Games last year.

