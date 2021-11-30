Swift selling local media assets to Ogden Newspapers

Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers, said he is committed to the industry and understands the critical role of community newspapers.

“Our company’s goal is to be a positive force in the communities we serve — celebrating each market’s unique strengths while also working to provide realistic solutions to areas of concern," Nutting said. "We believe that strong, responsible and connected local newspapers are critically important to building and supporting strong communities now more than ever.”

Ogden Newspapers is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated newspaper company that was founded in 1890. It will continue to run the existing Swift publications under the name Swift Communications.

After the close date, Swift will change its name to Questor Corp.