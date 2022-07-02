springfield-news-sun logo
Swiatek's 37-match win streak ends in Wimbledon's 3rd Rd

France's Alize Cornet is dejected after losing a point to Poland's Iga Swiatek during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

France's Alize Cornet is dejected after losing a point to Poland's Iga Swiatek during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak has ended with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was unbeaten since February and sure seemed unbeatable, compiling 37 consecutive match wins and six consecutive tournament titles.

She's never quite been as comfortable on grass courts as other surfaces, though, and a mistake-filled performance Saturday sent Swiatek out of Wimbledon in the third round with a 6-4, 6-2 loss to 37th-ranked Alize Cornet of France.

“This kind of match is what I’m living for, it’s what I’m practicing for every day,” Cornet said. “It really drives me. I knew I could do it. Somehow, I had this belief.”

It was not just the match's winner that was unexpected. It was also just how one-sided this 1-hour, 33-minute encounter was.

No woman had won as many matches in a row as Swiatek since Martina Hingis also put together a run of 37 in 1997.

But right away, it seemed, this would not be two-time French Open champion Swiatek’s day.

On a chilly, windy afternoon at No. 1 Court, she quickly fell behind 3-0 and of Cornet’s first 14 points, nine came via unforced errors off the racket of the 21-year-old player from Poland. Only one came via a winner produced by Cornet herself.

Normally so crisp with her shots, calm with her demeanor, Swiatek was not exactly at ease in either sense. After one missed forehand return, she swatted the toes of her right shoe with her racket.

By the end, Swiatek had made 33 unforced errors — a whopping 26 more than Cornet. And Swiatek’s strong forehand produced nine winners, only two more than Cornet amassed.

This is not the first surprising result Cornet has come up with at the All England Club. The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014, when she eliminated major singles champion Serena Williams.

“I have no words right now. It reminds me of the time I beat Serena on the same court, eight years ago exactly," Cornet said. "This court is a lucky charm for me.”

When the match ended — appropriately enough, with Swiatek dumping a forehand into the net — Cornet raised her arms and smiled as wide a smile as can be.

Cornet is a 32-year-old who reached her first quarterfinal in 63 appearances at majors by getting that far at the Australian Open in January. Now she's a win away from getting that far again, facing unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia next.

“I'm like good wine," Cornet said. "Good wine always ages well.”

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to France's Alize Cornet during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to France's Alize Cornet during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to France's Alize Cornet during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

France's Alize Cornet celebrates winning the first set against Poland's Iga Swiatek during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

France's Alize Cornet celebrates winning the first set against Poland's Iga Swiatek during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

France's Alize Cornet celebrates winning the first set against Poland's Iga Swiatek during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to France's Alize Cornet during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to France's Alize Cornet during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to France's Alize Cornet during a third round women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

