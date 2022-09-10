Swiatek, Jabeur to play for women's title | US Open updates

Swiatek is bidding for her second Grand Slam title this year and third overall. The 21-year-old from Poland won her second French Open in June, one of her six titles in 2022.

Jabeur is bidding for her first major title, having lost in the Wimbledon final. The No. 5 seed from Tunisia would become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam event in the professional era, which began in 1968.