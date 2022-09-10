springfield-news-sun logo
X

Swiatek, Jabeur to play for women's title | US Open updates

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will play for the women’s singles title at the U.S. Open, where the mixed doubles champion will also be decided

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will play for the women's singles title at the U.S. Open, where the mixed doubles champion also will be decided.

Swiatek is bidding for her second Grand Slam title this year and third overall. The 21-year-old from Poland won her second French Open in June, one of her six titles in 2022.

Jabeur is bidding for her first major title, having lost in the Wimbledon final. The No. 5 seed from Tunisia would become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam event in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Their match on Arthur Ashe Stadium was to follow the mixed doubles final between Australians Storm Sanders and John Peers, and the team of Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Caroline Garcia, of France, in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Caroline Garcia, of France, in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Caroline Garcia, of France, in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

In Other News
1
Charles III formally proclaimed king, sons appear together
2
Marsha Hunt, '40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104
3
Texas QB Ewers leaves field after hard hit by Alabama
4
Live updates: British sports resume, tributes to late Queen
5
Saleh knows Jets playing at home on 9/11 has special meaning
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top