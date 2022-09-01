Brooksby ousts No. 25 Coric in 2nd round | US Open updates

Brooksby will play No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or Federico Coria on Saturday.

___

2 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek had no trouble with Sloane Stephens, beating the 2017 U.S. Open champion 6-3, 6-2 to move into the third round.

In her WTA Tour-leading 50th win of the season, Swiatek easily handled her first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, breaking Stephens' serve four times.

Stephens fell to 0-10 against No. 1-ranked players.

Other early winners included No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula, No. 13 Belinda Bencic and three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka.

___

11:55 a.m.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek will have to overcome past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens to avoid becoming the next top woman out of the U.S. Open.

Rafael Nadal will need to beat the first player ever to come back from two sets down to beat him in a Grand Slam match to continue his unbeaten season in the majors.

Nadal will face Fabio Fognini in the nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium, after Serena and Venus Williams play their women's doubles opening match. Fognini beat the four-time U.S. Open champion in New York in 2015.

Afternoon play on Ashe was set to begin with Swiatek facing the 2017 champion in Flushing Meadows. Already, No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit — who lost to Serena Williams on Wednesday — and No. 3 Maria Sakkari are out, along with past champions Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu.

Men's No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz was set to follow the Swiatek-Stephens match against Federico Coria.

The first round of the doubles tournaments began Wednesday and continued Thursday. The Williams sisters were to play the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

___

