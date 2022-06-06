'Sweet' Uvalde 9-year-old loved 'Encanto,' sports, dancing

Her aunt, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School, also in Uvalde, said Eliahna loved to dance and play sports. Her family described her on a GoFundMe page as a sweet girl “with a lovely and beautiful soul.”

Eliahna already had been practicing choreography with her older sister for a quinceañera party, even though it still was five years away.

“She was shy but changed in front of the camera,” her aunt said.

___

