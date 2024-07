Swedish police await forensic results to confirm 2 bodies found in burnt car are missing Britons

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police said on Wednesday that the two bodies found in a burnt Danish-registered car in the city of Malmo during the weekend haven’t been identified yet and they are currently unable to confirm whether the victims are two British citizens reported missing.

“We can neither deny nor confirm it. We cannot comment on age, gender or nationality” of the victims who allegedly were shot at an industrial area in Sweden’s third-largest city on Sunday, Kerstin Gossé, Malmo police press spokesperson, told the Swedish news agency TT.