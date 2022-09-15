Swedish PM formally resigns after right-wing bloc wins vote

Still, because it won more seats than any other party on the right, and is now the country's second largest party in parliament, it is expected to have significant leverage in any government.

The Sweden Democrats stood on a platform of cracking down on crime and strictly limiting immigration. Sweden has in recent years seen an increase in gang violence and so far this year there have been 273 shootings, 47 of them fatal, according to police statistics. Those shootings also wounded 74 people, including innocent bystanders.

After her 25-minute meeting with Norlen, Andersson said that “if the Moderates should come up with other ideas and want to cooperate with me instead of the Sweden Democrats, then my door is open.” She added that she is willing to work with all parties except the Sweden Democrats.

Andersson, who heads the largest party, resigned less than a year after she became Sweden’s first female head of government. Her appointment as prime minister had marked a milestone for Sweden, viewed for decades as one of Europe’s most progressive countries when it comes to gender relations, but which had never previously had a woman in the top political post.

Andersson led Sweden’s historic bid to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The newly elected Riksdag is scheduled to gather for the first time on Sept. 26.