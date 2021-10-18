Swedish FM visits Israel to mend ties after diplomatic rift

Sweden hosted world leaders at the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance in Malmo, the country's third-largest city, last week.

Linde also met with Israel's largely ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, and met her Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, later in the day. The foreign ministers held their first phone call in seven years last month.

Linde was also expected to meet with Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank.

Israel's new government coalition of parties from across its political spectrum, has looked to improve relations with other countries following the long rule of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose nationalist policies strained ties with neighboring Jordan and some European countries, as well as with the Democratic party in the United States.

Israel's current prime minister, Naftali Bennett, is opposed to a Palestinian state, and past leaders have said the international community should not recognize such a state until a final agreement is negotiated between the two sides. There have been no substantive peace talks in over a decade.