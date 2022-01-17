Sweden's spy agency probes drones over 3 nuclear plants

Hans Liwang, an associate professor with the Swedish National Defense College, told Swedish broadcaster SVT that Sweden is not sufficiently prepared for this type of event.

“We have not really adapted our way of looking at this type of event to today’s reality,” he said. “ We still think of the world as either at peace or at war.”

In 2019, the Ringhals 2 reactor in southwestern Sweden was permanently shut down with operators citing a lack of profitability and rising maintenance costs.

On top of that, there are two decommissioned nuclear power facilities in Sweden — Barseback, which sits on the narrow waterway between Sweden and Denmark, and Agesta, south of the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

Caption The O1 and O2 nuclear power plants in Oscarshamn, Sweden, on Oct. 14, 2015. Sweden's domestic security agency said Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, it has taken over the preliminary investigation into drones that last week were seen hovering over or near the country's three nuclear power plants. (Adam Ihse /TT via AP)