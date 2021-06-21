Sweden's PM loses confidence vote amid housing crisis

It is unclear what will happen next in Sweden. Lofven said last week he would wait for the vote and then “think through what is best for Sweden.”

The prime minister has one week to decide whether to call an early election.

Over the weekend, Lofven held last-minute meetings seeking to secure a majority in parliament for his proposed rent reforms. On Sunday, he sought to soften the reforms by inviting landlords and tenant organizations for talks.

However, the leader of the Left Party Nooshi Dadgostar stood by its decision to oppose Lofven and said his effort was “a political show.”

“We have done something that is perceived as unusual in politics ... kept our word,” she said.

___

Olsen contributed from Copenhagen.

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, centre, before a confidence vote, with Minister for Gender Equality and Housing Marta Stenevi, left, and Minister for Finance Magdalena Andersson, right, as they arrive at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday June 21, 2021. Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven faces a no-confidence vote in the Riksdag parliament, after the Left Party said this week that it had lost confidence in Lofven and his center-left minority government. (Nils Petter Nilsson / TT via AP) Credit: Nils Petter Nilsson Credit: Nils Petter Nilsson

Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, arrives at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday June 21, 2021. Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven faces a no-confidence vote in the Riksdag parliament, after the Left Party said this week that it had lost confidence in Lofven and his center-left minority government. (Anders Wiklund / TT via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund Credit: Anders Wiklund