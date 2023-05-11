Sweden's Loreen could win Eurovision — for the second time

The 39-year-old singer has certainly been keeping an eye on the younger contestants, especially the more nervous performers, to help them feel more positive while bathed in the global spotlight of the competition.

Despite her success so far, Loreen initially turned down the opportunity to compete again, which disappointed the team around her and left her feeling flat. So she decided to consider the alternative.

“I could feel this little still of excitement in me and excitement outside of me. I’m like, My God, I know this rule. You follow the flow. You follow where it’s happiness and joy," she says. “I’m like, universe, what are you trying to tell me man?”

The universe was right.

“Look at me now,” she adds. “I’m having the time of my life.”

With soaring vocals and an electronic beat, Loreen starts out her performance of “Tattoo” lying down. She slowly rises up, pushing the screen above her, until she’s standing fully, surrounded by images of intense weather, like she’s fought her way to the song’s finale.

There are also the nails. The sharp, jewel-encrusted nails she displays while dancing and gesturing with her hands. They are scattered around the surfaces of her hotel room in Liverpool.

“They’re very beautiful, and when the light hits them — that was the whole idea. These elements, stone, sand, air, mist, wind, sky, sun, the moon, rain,” Loreen explains.

Performance-wise, she says she’s learnt to conserve her energy for the climax of the track. It helps that the audience is joining in.

“The singing together, that was my whole vision in a way. That was what I envisioned in October and I’ve been working for six months, you know, wanting, hoping to connect with you guys through the music,” she says.

And despite being tipped to beat the other 25 acts, she’s not complacent about being favorite.

Loreen reckons that life taught her the hard way not to take anything for granted and to concentrate on the performance.

Even if she doesn’t come first, the song has already inspired fans to tattoo lyrics from “Tattoo” on themselves.

“I mean, that’s nice. But I don’t want them to tattoo that, my face, on there. Like no, don’t do that,” she laughs.

