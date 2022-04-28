Sweden's central bank raises interest rate to hit inflation

Riksbanken said there had been “unusually large fluctuations in inflation in Sweden” and the rise last year “was largely due to rapid increases in energy prices.” The Consumer Price Index for March was at 6.1%.

“Since the turn of the year, inflation excluding energy has also risen rapidly and has been significantly higher than the Riksbank’s forecast in February," the central bank said in a statement. "The outcomes indicate that the upturn is now broad and prices of goods and food as well as services are rising unusually quickly.”