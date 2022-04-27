Sweden trial starts in stem-cell windpipe transplants case

When Macchiarini’s first windpipe transplant was reported in the medical journal Lancet in 2008, it was hailed as a breakthrough in regenerative medicine. Macchiarini’s new airway — partly made using stem cells from the patient — was thought to herald a new era where new organs could be made in the laboratory.

Despite an independent commission in Sweden that found numerous problems in Macchiarini’s work, the Lancet has so far declined to retract the study.

Macchiarini earlier had disputed the accusations, saying they were false.

He operated on 20 patients to provide them with an artificial windpipe — from countries including Spain, Russian, Iceland, Britain and the U.S. Critics say Macchiarini skirted medical ethics to carry out dangerous procedures with no proven benefit and that he fabricated descriptions of his patients’ conditions.

In 2019, an Italian court sentenced Macchiarini to 16 months in prison for forging documents and abuse of office.