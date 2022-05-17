Sweden signs NATO request, Finns to formally endorse move

“It feels like we have taken a decision that is the best for Sweden,” she said while signing the document.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto arrived in Sweden for an official visit and was welcomed by Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, who had invited him. Niinisto is scheduled to address Sweden's Parliament in a speech expected to focus on NATO, and meet Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
On Twitter, Niinisto said that “the timing is excellent, a strong and stable Nordic region is our common cause.”
Swedish Minister of Foreígn Affairs Ann Linde poses for photographers as she signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17 2022. Sweden's decision to seek NATO membership follows a similar decision by neighboring Finland, a historic shift for the countries, which have been nonaligned for generations. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)
Swedish Minister of Foreígn Affairs Ann Linde poses for photographers as she signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17 2022. Sweden's decision to seek NATO membership follows a similar decision by neighboring Finland, a historic shift for the countries, which have been nonaligned for generations. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)
Swedish Minister of Foreígn Affairs Ann Linde signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17 2022. Sweden's decision to seek NATO membership follows a similar decision by neighboring Finland, a historic shift for the countries, which have been nonaligned for generations. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)
Swedish Minister of Foreígn Affairs Ann Linde signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17 2022. Sweden's decision to seek NATO membership follows a similar decision by neighboring Finland, a historic shift for the countries, which have been nonaligned for generations. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, left, sits next to Sweden's King Carl Gustaf as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife Jenni Haukio are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, left, sits next to Sweden's King Carl Gustaf as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife Jenni Haukio are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, left, sits next to Sweden's King Carl Gustaf as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife Jenni Haukio are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, left, sits next to Sweden's King Carl Gustaf as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife Jenni Haukio are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto's wife Jenni Haukio, left, sits next to Sweden's Queen Silvia as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto's wife Jenni Haukio, left, sits next to Sweden's Queen Silvia as they ride in a horse carriage in central Stockholm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Finland's President Niiniste and his wife are on a two-day long state visit to Sweden (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
