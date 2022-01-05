Sweden: Health officials advise expanded use of vaccine pass

“The spread of COVID-19 is increasing in Sweden. We need to be prepared to quickly introduce more accurate infection-control measures,” Hallengren said.

Sweden reported a record-smashing 17,320 new daily cases on Wednesday.

For most of the pandemic, Sweden stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response. The Scandinavian country never went into a lockdown or closed businesses, relying instead on citizens’ sense of civic duty to control infections. Authorities have emphasized individual responsibility instead of government health measures.

Authorities urged residents again Wednesday to get vaccinated. Public Health Agency official Britta Bjorklund said during a news conference that “there is a 12 times higher risk for the unvaccinated to become seriously ill and be in need of medical care.”

Official figures show that 85.9% of the population age 12 and over have received a first shot, while 82% have had two jabs.

In addition, 30.9% of people age 18 and over have had a third shot.

In November, Sweden introduced a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate for public gatherings and events with more than 100 people indoors.

