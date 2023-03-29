Sweden finds woman guilty of war crimes for gruesome photos

“The woman had clearly expressed her sympathy with the actions of the Islamic State group, and her actions have been considered to be in connection with the armed conflict that was going on in the area at the time.”

Ibrahim told the court that she traveled to Syria in December 2012 and was forced to stay, claiming she didn’t travel to Syria to join the by Islamic State group. She returned to Sweden in 2017, according to the verdict.

Ibrahim was also convicted of threatening and defaming social workers in Sweden.