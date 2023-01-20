Sweden braces for anti-Turkey demos amid NATO accession bid

A far-right activist from Denmark has received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where he intends to burn the Quran, Islam’s holy book. Meanwhile, both pro-Turkish and pro-Kurdish groups are planning demonstrations in the Swedish capital.

Turkey has so far refused to approve bids by Sweden and Finland to join NATO, which needs sign-off by all member states. Turkey says Sweden in particular needs to crack down on Kurdish and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists.