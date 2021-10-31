Swanson breaks out with tying HR to spark Braves' big inning

Swanson, a right-handed hitter, hit the opposite-field homer over the brick wall in right field. He watched the flight of the ball as he ran to first base and then triumphantly raised his right arm after rounding the bag.

Swanson's big hit was an important one for a Braves offense that appeared to be stuck on a two-run hole. The Braves suffered a 7-2 loss in Game 2 before riding a strong start from Ian Anderson for a 2-0 win in Friday night’s Game 3.

Soler's drive sailed just over the reach of Astros left fielder Yordan Valdez, who crashed into the wall while trying to make the catch.

It was the second time in the postseason the Braves hit back-to-back home runs. Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario hit homers in consecutive at-bats in the second inning of Atlanta's 9-2 win at Los Angeles in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

Swanson and the Braves will try to build off the power resurgence in Sunday night's Game 5 against Framber Valdez, the Astros' Game 1 starter.

Entering the game, Swanson had a .273 career batting average in 30 postseason games. He hit three homers in last year's postseason, including two against Miami in the NL Division Series and one against the Dodgers in the NLCS.

Caption Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

