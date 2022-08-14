Svika Pick, prolific Israeli singer-songwriter, dies at 72

The Pick name gained further international recognition when Daniella Pick, one of Zvika's four children, married American director Quentin Tarantino. The couple recently had a second child and split their time between Israel and the U.S.

Pick suffered a stroke in 2018 which impeded his speech and movement. While his condition improved somewhat since, he did not return to perform or write as often as he once did.

Pick's death drew condolences from all walks of Israeli life, including politicians, fellow artists and ordinary Israelis. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Pick's songs “entered the Israeli heart and culture and turned into an anthem.”

“Zvika died today but his songs and compositions that he left behind will continue to be played for years to come," Lapid said.