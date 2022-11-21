Suspected Kurdish militants fire on Turkish border town

The rockets struck a high school and two houses in the town of Karkamis as well as a truck near a Turkish-Syria border gate, Anadolu Agency reported.

The rocket attacks came days after Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for a Nov. 13 bomb attack in Istanbul. The Turkish warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG, officials said.