Suspected Kurdish militants fire on Turkish border town

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Turkey's state-run news agency says suspected Kurdish militants in Syria have fired four rockets into a border town in Turkey, causing a number of injuries

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired four rockets into a border town in Turkey, causing a number of injuries, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Monday.

The rockets struck a high school and two houses in the town of Karkamis as well as a truck near a Turkish-Syria border gate, Anadolu Agency reported.

The rocket attacks came days after Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for a Nov. 13 bomb attack in Istanbul. The Turkish warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG, officials said.

Syrian Kurdish officials have reported civilian deaths from the airstrikes.

