Suspected Kentucky church shooter had a domestic violence hearing the next day

He declared: "Well I guess someone's going to have to die then," and shot her mother, 72-year-old Beverly Gumm, in the chest. Rutherford spoke to the Lexington-based broadcaster WKYT-TV. House later killed Christina Combs, who media reports said was another of Rutherford's sisters. Two men were also critically wounded, police said Monday.

House went to Richmond Road Baptist Church seeking the mother of his children but his domestic violence hearing did not involve her, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported, citing Rachael Barnes. She identified Gumm and Combs, 34, as her mother and sister.

Matt Ball, a deputy clerk for family court in Fayette County, confirmed to The Associated Press that House had been scheduled for the domestic violence hearing on Monday.

Authorities have offered no motive and the investigation was ongoing.

Officers confronted House, 47, in a rear parking lot after the shootings at the close-knit rural church where many members are related or close friends. At least three Lexington police officers fired, striking House and resulting in his death, authorities said.

The trooper is in stable condition, and authorities have not identified the wounded.

Sunday's violence began when House shot the trooper during a traffic stop near Lexington's airport, police said. House then fled, forcibly stole a vehicle and opened fire at the church about an hour later, police said.

The trooper stopped House after receiving a “license plate reader alert,” police said. House had active arrest warrants and he shot the trooper as the officer interacted with people in the vehicle, Kentucky State Police Sgt. Matt Sudduth said Monday. The others in the vehicle were not involved in the shooting, did not flee and have cooperated with investigators, he said.

A woman who witnessed that shooting said it initially appeared to be a routine traffic stop, with the trooper talking through an open window.

“And as we were driving by, I heard, ‘pop, pop’ and I knew it was gunshots,” Larissa McLaughlin told WLEX-TV in Lexington.

Police credited several people for coming to the trooper's aid immediately.

“Without the assistance of several Good Samaritans, this likely could have been a very life-threatening injury,” Sudduth said. He didn't offer details on what aid was provided and said police were working to identify them.

Officers tracked the stolen vehicle to the church about 16 miles (26 kilometers) from where the trooper was shot, police said.

“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday, “and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police.”

State Attorney General Russell Coleman said Sunday that detectives with his office were ready to support local and state agencies, saying, “Today, violence invaded the Lord’s House.”

