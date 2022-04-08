Suspected extremist attack kills 16 soldiers in Burkina Faso

“In addition to this being a sign of how (the) security situation continues to deteriorate, it also shows the ability of jihadist groups to carry (out) sophisticated and complex attacks,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based organization focused on economics and policy.

“Jihadists control the area just north of where the incident occurred, so they had the time and information to plan this complex attack,” he said.

Civilians living in nearby towns without military support say they’re worried the violence is going to spread. “Namissiguima is the only place that has a military detachment around here,” said a resident of the nearby Kongoussi town who insisted on anonymity for his safety. “We hope the attacks don’t expand.”