Suspected cooking gas explosion in Philippine restaurant injures 15 people

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Philippine officials say a suspected cooking gas explosion has injured at least 15 people and damaged a restaurant and two nearby food outlets in a province south of Manila

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A suspected cooking gas explosion in the Philippines injured at least 15 people and damaged a restaurant and two nearby food outlets on Thursday in a province south of Manila, officials said.

Twelve parked cars were slightly damaged by the blast at Mr. Won’s Samgyeopsal Korean restaurant in the port city of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro province.

The injured included four restaurant employees and a delivery crew member who were preparing to open the restaurant, which is located on the ground level of a shopping mall, officials said.

"We understand the concerns and anxieties of the community and we want to emphasize that the situation is being given the highest priority,” regional police chief Brig. Gen. Joel Doria said.

Doria urged the public to report any information that may help in an ongoing police investigation.

