Suspected arson in downtown Osaka building leaves 24 dead

A doctor at one of the hospitals treating the victims said he believed many of them died after inhaling carbon monoxide as they had limited external injuries. Police said the cause of deaths could not be determined until the bodies were autopsied.

One of clients said the clinic was popular and was always crowded with 15-20 people waiting, especially on Fridays when special counselling and programs were available for those preparing to return to work after taking a sick leave, NHK said.

Authorities are investigating a possibility that the smoke filled the floor so quickly that the victims had no time to escape, Nippon Television said.

Hours later Friday night, crowds were still gathering outside of the building to take a glimpse of the scene where firefighters and police officers were investigating.

“I haven't heard of the cause but I'm shocked and wondering why someone would do this,” said Yuji Uehara, who works for a finance company. “I also offer my condolences to those who died.”

The building houses the mental and internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses. Most of the victims are believed to be visitors at the clinic on the fourth floor, fire officials said.

Osaka police earlier said they were working to determine whether the fire was caused by arson. They later set up a team at the prefectural police headquarters, a sign they strongly suspect arson and murder.

According to NHK, a female outpatient at the clinic's reception desk saw the man being sought by police. Another person nearby said the fire started soon after he put the leaky bag next to a stove on the floor and kicked it, with more of the liquid pouring out.

The clinic's psychiatrist, Kotaro Nishizawa, could not be reached since the fire, NHK said. It quoted his father as saying the doctor hinted at a problem at the clinic but did not elaborate.

People on other floors of the building were safely evacuated, fire officials said.

NHK quoted a witness as saying she heard a woman's voice coming from the fourth floor calling for help. Another witness told TV Asahi he saw flames and smoke coming out of windows on the fourth floor when he stepped outside after hearing a commotion.

In total, 70 fire engines were mobilized to fight the fire, which was fully extinguished more than six hours later, officials said.

In 2019 at the Kyoto Animation studio, an attacker stormed into the building and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others. The incident shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide. In 2001, an intentionally set blaze in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people — the country’s worst known case of arson in modern times.

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

Caption Firefighters stand on a floor at a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Japan's NHK says a fire broke out in the building and dozens of people were feared dead. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption Firefighters stand on a floor at a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Japan's NHK says a fire broke out in the building and dozens of people were feared dead. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Policemen and firefighters gather near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption Policemen and firefighters gather near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A police officer stands watch as firefighters and other police officers investigate the scene of a deadly fire at an eight-story building in a major business, shopping and entertainment district in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. More than 20 people were feared dead after the fire broke out Friday in the building in Osaka, officials said, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption A police officer stands watch as firefighters and other police officers investigate the scene of a deadly fire at an eight-story building in a major business, shopping and entertainment district in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. More than 20 people were feared dead after the fire broke out Friday in the building in Osaka, officials said, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A firefighter looks out from a window on the fourth floor of an eight-story building following a deadly fire in a major business, shopping and entertainment district in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. More than 20 people were feared dead after the fire broke out Friday in the building in Osaka, officials said, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yukie Nishizawa Caption A firefighter looks out from a window on the fourth floor of an eight-story building following a deadly fire in a major business, shopping and entertainment district in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. More than 20 people were feared dead after the fire broke out Friday in the building in Osaka, officials said, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yukie Nishizawa Credit: Yukie Nishizawa

Caption Fire engines park near a building, center in the background, where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yukie Nishizawa Caption Fire engines park near a building, center in the background, where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yukie Nishizawa Credit: Yukie Nishizawa

Caption Rescuers attend to victims following a fire at a building in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption Rescuers attend to victims following a fire at a building in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Firefighters and police officers investigate a building in a major business, shopping and entertainment district hours after a deadly fire in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. More than 20 people were feared dead after a fire broke out Friday in a building in Osaka, officials said, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Caption Firefighters and police officers investigate a building in a major business, shopping and entertainment district hours after a deadly fire in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. More than 20 people were feared dead after a fire broke out Friday in a building in Osaka, officials said, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka

Caption Fire engines park near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption Fire engines park near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Dozens of people are feared dead after a fire broke out in the building, fire department officials said Friday. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Rescuers gather in front of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Japan's NHK says a fire broke out in the building and dozens of people were feared dead. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yukie Nishizawa Caption Rescuers gather in front of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Japan's NHK says a fire broke out in the building and dozens of people were feared dead. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yukie Nishizawa Credit: Yukie Nishizawa

Caption Onlookers gather outside an eight-story building where a fire broke out earlier Friday in Osaka, western Japan, on Dec. 17, 2021. More than 20 people were feared dead after a fire broke out Friday in a building in Osaka in western Japan, officials said, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Caption Onlookers gather outside an eight-story building where a fire broke out earlier Friday in Osaka, western Japan, on Dec. 17, 2021. More than 20 people were feared dead after a fire broke out Friday in a building in Osaka in western Japan, officials said, and police were investigating arson as a possible cause. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka