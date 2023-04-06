Suspect shoots 2 hostages after wounding California officer

Victor Michael was at batting practice with his child at Mahany Park when he saw what he thought was kids playing paintball. But then he heard police tell someone to stop and “get down." Then, gunfire.

“I can’t tell you who shot first, I just know that I saw a suspect look back and the volley of fire just went off. It was crazy,” Michael said. “I just told my kid and everybody to get down.”

Michael said he heard between 20 and 30 gunshots in all. He said he and his child took refuge behind the tires of his truck.

The sprawling park tucked into a quiet suburb of Sacramento includes a sports complex, public library, aquatics center and nature trails. The fitness center and library were temporarily locked down, and students attending camps were taken to a nearby school to be reunited with their families.

Roseville is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Adam Beam in Sacramento, California, and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed.

