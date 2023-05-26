Suspect in killing of 4 people, including 2 police officers, in Japan captured after standoff

The witness said he asked the suspect why he attacked her, and he replied that he wanted to kill her, NHK said.

The woman and the two police officers were pronounced dead at a hospital. Another woman who was injured and could not be rescued because she was near the suspect was found dead, NHK said.

During the standoff, TV footage showed police wearing bulletproof vests and carrying shields, with an ambulance nearby. Police sealed off a 300-meter (330-yard) radius around the house, and city officials urged people in the quiet farming neighborhood to stay home.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan. It has strict gun control laws and only a handful of gun-related crimes annually. But in recent years, there have been some high-profile cases involving random knifings on subways and arson attacks, and there is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives.

