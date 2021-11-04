Suspect in Australian girl's abduction to be charged soon

“It wasn’t a random tip or a clairvoyant or any of the sort of things that you might hear,” Papalia told Australian Broadcasting Corp. ”It was just a hard police grind.”

The suspect was taken from police detention to a hospital late Wednesday and again on Thursday, with what media reported were self-inflicted injuries.

Asked about reports the man was injured after banging his head against a cell wall, Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch only replied that there were ”no serious injuries.”

A police statement said the suspect’s “medical matter does not relate to any police involvement with him.”

Wednesday was the first full night Cleo spent at home with her mom Ellie Smith, stepdad Jake Gliddon and her baby half-sister Isla Gliddon since the family’s ordeal began.

As they slept, public buildings in the Western Australia state capital Perth, 900 kilometers (560 miles) south of Carnarvon, were illuminated with blue lights to celebrate the success of the police investigation. In Carnarvon, balloons were raised on buildings and signs were posted welcoming Cleo home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine, a homicide investigator, described his reaction to finding Cleo alive as “shock, followed by elation.”

“We’d always hoped for that outcome, but were still not prepared for it,” Blaine said.

Xanthe Mallett, a criminologist at Australia’s Newcastle University, said finding a victim of stranger abduction alive after more than two weeks was rare.

“Sadly, they’re normally killed quickly, usually during the first three hours,” Mallett said.

The Carnarvon community’s willingness to help police find Cleo was likely a key factor in the investigation’s success, she said. Police had offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($743,000) reward for information, but don’t expect the money will be claimed.

“I always thought that this was going to be somebody with local connections because it was somebody who knew that campsite, so the fact that she was so close to that campsite and so close to Cleo’s home wasn’t a surprise to me,” Mallett said.

Police “engaged so well with that community and had them on board, they had the whole community’s eyes on everyone, reporting anyone suspicious, I think that was really key in this investigation — just great, old-fashioned, boots-on-the-ground police work,” Mallett added.

Caption A poster offering a $1 million reward for information about the missing 4 year old girl Cleo Smith stands outside the Carnarvon airport, 900km (560 miles) north of Perth, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Police smashed their way into a house Wednesday and rescued Cleo whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Richard Wainwright Credit: Richard Wainwright

Caption A view is seen of the front the house where missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith was rescued by police in Carnarvon, 900km (560 miles) north of Perth, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Police smashed their way into a house and rescued Cleo whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Richard Wainwright Credit: Richard Wainwright

Caption A fence lines the house where missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith was rescued by police in Carnarvon, 900km (560 miles) north of Perth, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Police smashed their way into a house and rescued Cleo whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Richard Wainwright Credit: Richard Wainwright

Caption Police stand guard outside the house where missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith was rescued by police in Carnarvon, 900km (560 miles) north of Perth, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Police smashed their way into a house and rescued Cleo whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Richard Wainwright Credit: Richard Wainwright

Caption Neighbors look at where police investigate at a house where missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith was rescued by police in Carnarvon, 900km (560 miles) north of Perth, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Police smashed their way into a house and rescued Cleo whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Richard Wainwright Credit: Richard Wainwright

Caption Police stand guard outside the house where missing four-year-old Cleo Smith was rescued by police in Carnarvon, 900 km (560 miles) north of Perth, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Police smashed their way into a house and rescued Cleo whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Richard Wainwright Credit: Richard Wainwright

Caption In this image made from a video released by Western Australia Police, a police officer carries rescued girl Cleo Smith in Carnarvon, Australia Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued the girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. (Western Australia Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited