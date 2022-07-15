Suspect arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there also are linked.

A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people, one of them a clerk, were shot in La Habra but were expected to survive.

The Riverside shooting victim was identified by his family as Jason Harrell, 46. He was breathing on his own and was no longer in a coma, his brother David Makin told KNBC-TV earlier this week.

Both of the La Habra victims were released from a hospital on Wednesday, KNBC-TV reported.