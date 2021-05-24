Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at NJ birthday party

Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton, were killed, authorities said.

The dozen people who were injured ranged in age from 19 to 35. Some have been released from hospitals while others “continue to fight for their lives,” the governor said.

Kevin K Dawkins, 36, was arrested on weapons offenses, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. Authorities were seeking the public’s help for information leading to additional arrests.

Photos showed overturned pop-up party tents, tables and chairs, and debris throughout the home’s yard.

Two cousins who live in the area of the shooting said they heard music from the party until after midnight, then a series of shots — at least 15 of them over a few minutes.

Joeron Pierce and James Pierce, who live in homes next to each other, said that there was chaos after that. Partygoers ran through their yards and asked to come into their houses. They said cars ran into one other trying to speed away.

Murphy, who is up for reelection this year, has made a priority of anti-gun legislation.

"If there is one thing we can’t normalize it’s senseless gun violence,” Murphy said.

Investigators works the scene of a shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

