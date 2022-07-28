Survivors in attack on family released from Montana hospital

Christy Siau, 40, of the Syracuse, N.Y. area, was shot in the July 17 attack on Montana's Blackfeet Indian Reservation and her 18-month-old daughter McKenzie and husband David were killed, according to authorities. Christina Siau, 30, of East Glacier Park, was stabbed before managing to kill the assailant.

The sisters-in-law were released from a Montana hospital Tuesday, the Siau family's pastor, Dan Werthman, told the Syracuse Post-Standard.