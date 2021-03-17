Survivor: Woman with COVID-19 gives birth, gets new lungs

"There’s really no words you can put to it, right?” said Dennis' husband, Ricky. "Your wife’s fighting for her life, and you have a new baby at home. It was tough."

A double lung transplant was performed on Jan. 16.

“Her lungs were completely destroyed by this inflammatory response to the virus, and without transplant she would not have been able to be alive,” said Dr. Lisa Allenspach, medical director of the Henry Ford lung transplant program in Detroit.

“Her situation was probably as severe as anyone that we transplant," Allenspach said.

The doctor said the number of COVID 19-related lung transplants is low in the U.S.

“We expect that she should be able to return to work, to do things that she wants to do. ... Long-term survival is really very, very possible and likely," Allenspach said.

