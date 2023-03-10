Survivor of White Rose group that resisted Nazis dies at 103

Several members, including Hans and his sister Sophie Scholl, were executed for their activity.

Lafrenz was arrested by the Gestapo secret police in 1943 but managed to hide her true involvement with the group and was sentenced to just one year of imprisonment. After her release, she was again detained until American troops freed her from a prison in Bayreuth in April 1945, days before the end of the World War II.

After emigrating, Lafrenz worked at a hospital in San Francisco, later living in Hayfork, California, and Evanston, Illinois.

She is survived by a daughter and three sons, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to the obituary. A memorial service was planned Saturday for friends and family at Yonges Island.

Germany's president said in his tribute that Lafrenz's actions had served as an “inspiration for young people who campaign for freedom and democracy these days.”