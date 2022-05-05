Survivor found almost 6 days after China building collapse

Also held were three people in charge of design and construction and five others who allegedly gave a false safety assessment for a guest house on the building’s fourth to sixth floors.

The building also held a residence, a cafe and shops.

An increase in the number of collapses of self-built buildings in recent years prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping to call last month for additional checks to uncover structural weaknesses.

Poor adherence to safety standards, including the illegal addition of extra floors and failure to use reinforcing iron bars, is often blamed for such disasters. China also suffers from decaying infrastructure such as gas pipes that has led to explosions and collapses.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers work from a crane over the collapsed site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 30, 2022. Rescuers in central China have pulled out alive some of those trapped ina partially collapsed building, authorities said Saturday, while President Xi Jinping gave instructions to rescue the victims "at all costs." (Shen Hong/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Shen Hong