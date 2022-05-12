Surprise! Justin Timberlake is in 'Candy' with Jessica Biel

“I actually felt total peace when he was around. Like, I knew he was going to hold that sort of safe space for me to work in the way I needed to and be non-judgmental and open and free. And he gave me the freedom to improvise, which he’s so good at and I’m less comfortable with."

In “Candy,” Biel plays Candy Montgomery, a young, outgoing, church-going wife and mother in Texas who voraciously reads romance novels. She seems to have it all — but is bored — so she begins an affair with a man from her town (played by Pablo Schreiber) and ends up killing his wife, Betty, with an ax. Montgomery pleaded not guilty to the crime and a jury sided with her, some even saying they never liked Betty.

The story is based on a real case from 1980 and is of interest in Hollywood at the moment. Elizabeth Olsen recently wrapped filming her own limited series version called “Love and Death," in which she plays Candy.

Melanie Lynskey, who plays Betty, hopes the story will lead to compassion for the victim, and that people will see how the trial was a popularity contest.

“As somebody who has had a hard time fitting in for a lot of my life since I was a little girl, I really, really responded to that and just how deeply unfair it was," she said.

Timberlake isn’t the only surprise casting in the show: Lynskey's husband, Jason Ritter, plays Timberlake's partner. A memorable moment is when the two recreate the crime as part of their investigation.

Biel credits “Candy” co-creator and showrunner Robin Veith for “the idea to have Jason as well and have these two be partners in crime. It tickled us,” said Biel.

Biel wears a wig with short, curly brown hair in the series which gotten a lot of attention. She jokes that it’s a similar hairstyle to one her husband had in the late 90s with his boy band NSYNC.

“He definitely had that hairstyle," said Biel. I always ask, "Please grow those beautiful curls back out. I love that curly hair. I know. It’s so weird. We were laughing about that.”

___

AP Writer Mike Cidoni Lennox in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Caption This image released by Hulu shows Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This image released by Hulu shows Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This image released by Hulu shows Melanie Lynskey in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden Caption This image released by Hulu shows Melanie Lynskey in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden

Caption This image released by Hulu shows Jessica Biel and Pablo Schreiber, right, in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden Caption This image released by Hulu shows Jessica Biel and Pablo Schreiber, right, in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden

Caption This image released by Hulu shows Jessie Mueller, from left, Jessica Biel and Selena Anduze in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden Caption This image released by Hulu shows Jessie Mueller, from left, Jessica Biel and Selena Anduze in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden

Caption This image released by Hulu shows Melanie Lynskey, left, and Pablo Schreiber in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden Caption This image released by Hulu shows Melanie Lynskey, left, and Pablo Schreiber in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden

Caption This image released by Hulu shows Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden Caption This image released by Hulu shows Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden

Caption This image released by Hulu shows, foreground from left, Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Aven Lotz and Dash McCloud in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden Caption This image released by Hulu shows, foreground from left, Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Aven Lotz and Dash McCloud in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden

Caption This image released by Hulu shows, from left, Sharon Conley, Jessie Mueller, Jessica Biel and Jamie Anne Allman in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden Caption This image released by Hulu shows, from left, Sharon Conley, Jessie Mueller, Jessica Biel and Jamie Anne Allman in the series "Candy." (Hulu via AP) Credit: Tina Rowden Credit: Tina Rowden

Caption Pablo Schreiber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," on Monday, May 9, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss Caption Pablo Schreiber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," on Monday, May 9, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Caption From left, cast members Raul Esparza, Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons and Pablo Schreiber arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," on Monday, May 9, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss Caption From left, cast members Raul Esparza, Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons and Pablo Schreiber arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," on Monday, May 9, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss