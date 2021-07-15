Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID misinformation

Given the role the internet plays in spreading health misinformation, Murthy said technology companies and social media platforms should make meaningful changes to their products and software to reduce the spread of misinformation while increasing access to authoritative, fact-based sources.

Teachers, he said, should expand education on media literacy and critical thinking. Journalists, he suggested, should work to responsibly debunk health misinformation without inadvertently spreading it further. And public health officials and doctors, he suggested, should do a better job answering questions and explaining why public health guidelines sometimes change based on new information.

As for everyday Americans, Murthy urged them to verify questionable health information with trusted sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to exercise critical thinking when exposed to unverified claims. If you have loved ones or friends who believe or spread misinformation, he said, it's best to engage by listening and asking questions rather than by confronting them.

While some groups that push health misinformation do so for profit, Murthy wrote that many Americans may be spreading bogus information without intending to cause harm.

“Misinformation hasn’t just harmed our physical health — it has also divided our families, friends, and communities," Murthy wrote. “The only way to address health misinformation is to recognize that all of us, in every sector of society, have a responsibility to act.”

Klepper reported from Providence, R.I.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks at a ceremony honoring care workers, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Murthy told those who toiled during the pandemic that "The fight isn't over" as vaccine rollout stalls in some pockets of the state and the country. People continue to die from COVID-19 in New Mexico and across the country; virtually all of them unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio