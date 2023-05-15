Supreme Court to review Democratic lawmakers' suit over Trump hotel lease

The case will be argued in the fall.

The hotel drew criticism from the start of Donald Trump's presidency for taking money from Republican politicians, companies and foreign governments eager to curry favor with him. The hotel is in the federally owned Old Post Office and Trump's family business held a lease with the General Services Administration.

Trump, while president, refused to sell off his stake in the hotel despite a prohibition in the lease on elected officials obtaining any benefit that “may arise from the lease.” Democrats alleged that Trump’s ownership of the property created a conflict of interest.

Separately, Trump faced lawsuits over whether he illegally profited off his presidency by owning the hotel in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

In 2021, the Supreme Court eventually brought an end to those suits, saying the cases were moot once Trump left office.

In the lawmakers' case, the only documents still at issue are legal opinions. The Supreme Court only is looking at whether the lawmakers have the legal right, or standing, to sue.

Members of Congress ordinarily cannot march into federal court as individuals or in small groups and assert that their status as lawmakers gives them the right to sue when the administration in power refuses to comply with their demands for information.

But a 95-year-old law allows any seven members of the House Oversight Committee or five senators on that body's similar committee to request and be provided certain information from federal agencies.

Negotiations have almost always resolved any disputes. But the question of how to enforce the law when efforts at compromise fail has never been resolved. Since the law's enactment in 1928, lawmakers sued only twice previously and those cases ended without significant legal rulings.

