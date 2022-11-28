Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal

Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over approximately two and a half hours of arguments. The cases are the latest in which the high court could narrow the use of federal fraud charges against state and local officials, as well as people doing business with governments, even if those interactions appear to be unsavory.

Two years ago, the high court threw out the convictions of political allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over the "Bridgegate" scandal that involved four days of traffic jams on the George Washington Bridge. And in 2016 the high court threw out the bribery conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.